Yerbaé Brands Corp. Partners with Eagle Rock Distributing to Expand Distribution in Colorado's King Soopers Supermarkets

Yerbaé Brands announces distribution agreement with Eagle Rock for functional beverages in King Soopers stores across Colorado.

Yerbaé Brands Corp. has announced a distribution agreement with Eagle Rock Distributing Company to provide its 12oz functional beverages to King Soopers locations across Colorado. This partnership is aimed at meeting the increasing consumer demand for health-conscious, plant-based beverages. King Soopers, a major supermarket chain, will now offer Yerbaé's beverages, which include flavors like Mango Passionfruit and Black Cherry Pineapple, all free of sugar and gluten. The collaboration aligns with Yerbaé's growth strategy and its upcoming acquisition by Safety Shot, Inc., which also focuses on expanding its distribution within prominent retail networks. CEO Todd Gibson emphasized the potential impact of this agreement on Yerbaé's presence in Colorado, while Safety Shot's CEO highlighted the shared vision between the two companies for delivering innovative beverage options to consumers.

Potential Positives

Yerbaé Brands Corp. has secured a new distribution agreement with Eagle Rock Distributing Company, enhancing its product availability across King Soopers locations in Colorado, a significant supermarket chain.

The partnership with Eagle Rock will allow Yerbaé to reach a wider audience and increase sales in a market that is increasingly focused on health and wellness.

This distribution deal positions Yerbaé to capitalize on the growing consumer demand for plant-based, zero sugar, and gluten-free beverages in the beverage sector.

The expansion aligns with Yerbaé's strategic goals in partnership with Safety Shot, Inc., indicating future growth potential within major supermarket chains across the U.S.

Potential Negatives

There is an implication of dependency on Eagle Rock Distributing Company for market penetration in Colorado, which raises concerns about Yerbaé's ability to independently sustain sales growth.

The press release indicates potential risks associated with the proposed business combination with Safety Shot, Inc., including the possibility that the transaction may not be completed, which could negatively impact investor confidence.

Yerbaé may face intense competition in the rapidly changing beverage industry, which poses challenges for maintaining market share and growth in the evolving consumer landscape.

FAQ

What is the new distribution agreement announced by Yerbaé?

Yerbaé has partnered with Eagle Rock Distributing Company to distribute its functional beverages to King Soopers locations in Colorado.

Which products will Eagle Rock distribute?

Eagle Rock will distribute Yerbaé's 12oz functional beverage line, including flavors like Mango Passionfruit, Black Cherry Pineapple, and Peachy Mimosa Twist.

Why is this partnership significant for Yerbaé?

This partnership enhances Yerbaé's retail footprint and helps meet growing consumer demand for health-focused beverages in Colorado.

How does this agreement align with Safety Shot, Inc.?

The distribution agreement between Yerbaé and Eagle Rock supports Safety Shot's strategy of expanding retail placements for healthier beverage options.

What are the key attributes of Yerbaé's beverages?

Yerbaé's beverages are zero sugar, zero calorie, non-GMO, gluten-free, and incorporate plant-based ingredients for health-conscious consumers.

$SHOT Insider Trading Activity

$SHOT insiders have traded $SHOT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER MELTON sold 3,470 shares for an estimated $2,966

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SHOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $SHOT stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yerbaé Brands Corp. (TSX-V: YERB.U; OTCQX: YERBF) (“Yerbaé” or the “Company”), a plant-based functional beverage company, today announced a new distribution agreement with Eagle Rock Distributing Company (“Eagle Rock”), a full-service beverage distributor servicing retailers across Georgia and Colorado. Under the agreement, Eagle Rock will distribute Yerbae’s 12oz functional beverage product line to King Soopers locations throughout Colorado. King Soopers, a subsidiary of Kroger, is one of the largest supermarket chains in the Rocky Mountain region.





This strategic partnership comes amidst a surge in consumer demand for plant-based, better-for-you alternatives in the beverage sector. Yerbaé, with its commitment to clean ingredients and natural energy, is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend, particularly within the expansive King Soopers network.





Eagle Rock Distributing Company has been a trusted partner for premium beverage brands in Colorado, known for its commitment to quality service and extensive experience in the beverage distribution space. The company’s established network will ensure that Yerbae’s products reach King Soopers locations throughout the state, from Denver to Boulder to Colorado Springs.





“We’re extremely excited to be working with Eagle Rock Distributing,” said Todd Gibson, CEO and Co-Founder of Yerbaé. “Colorado consumers are increasingly focused on health and wellness, and Yerbae’s clean, plant-based functional beverages are the perfect fit for this market. We’ve seen strong sales in the region from other retailers, and this partnership with Eagle Rock will ensure that King Soopers customers across the state have easy access to our products. We’re confident that Eagle Rock’s local expertise and excellent service will help us grow our presence in Colorado and continue meeting the demand for healthier beverage options.”





This expansion seeks to mirror Safety Shot, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: SHOT) success, which is in the process of acquiring Yerbaé, in securing distribution agreements with major supermarket chains across the United States, including a leading chain with over 2,400 stores in 35 states and a prominent Midwestern chain with over 285 stores across eight states.







Expanding Product Availability and Empowering Consumers







Eagle Rock will be delivering Yerbae’s latest 12oz functional beverage lineup, featuring the tantalizing flavors of Mango Passionfruit, Black Cherry Pineapple, and Peachy Mimosa Twist. This expansion provides King Soopers’ customers with an even wider selection of zero sugar, zero calorie, non-GMO, and gluten-free beverages, empowering them to make healthy choices without sacrificing taste or enjoyment.







Synergies with Safety Shot and Future Growth







This distribution agreement with Eagle Rock and King Soopers reinforces Yerbaé’s commitment to expanding its retail footprint and making its products more accessible to health-conscious consumers. This strategy aligns with the approach of Safety Shot, Inc., which is in the process of acquiring Yerbaé, and its focus on securing prominent placements within both convenience stores and major supermarket chains.





“Yerbaé’s expansion into King Soopers reflects a shared vision with Safety Shot to provide consumers with convenient access to innovative and healthy beverage choices,” said Jarrett Boon, CEO of Safety Shot, Inc. “We are confident that this partnership will be mutually beneficial and contribute to the continued growth of both brands.”







Yerbaé Brands Corp.







Founded in 2017 by Todd Gibson and Karrie Gibson, Yerbaé Brands Corp., (TSX-V: YERB.U; OTCQX: YERBF) is disrupting the functional beverage marketplace with great tasting, zero sugar, zero calorie beverages, while using plant-based ingredients that are designed to meet the needs of the wellness forward consumer. Harnessing the power of nature, Yerbaé’s key ingredient (yerba mate, a South American herb) is known to produce 196 different vitamins, minerals and nutrients as well as caffeine.





By combining yerba mate with its premium ingredients and flavors, Yerbaé provides consumers with a no compromise functional beverage solution. All Yerbaé beverages are zero calorie, zero sugar, non-GMO, and gluten free.





Find us @DrinkYerbaé on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, or online at



https://yerbae.com



.







Contact Information:







For investors,



investors@yerbae.com



or 480.471.8391





To reach CEO Todd Gibson,



todd@yerbae.com



or 480.471.8391







About Safety Shot, Inc.







Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Sure Shot, the first patented wellness product on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism, while boosting clarity, energy, and overall mood. Sure Shot is available for purchase online at



www.sureshot.com



,



www.walmart.com



and Amazon. Safety Shot, Inc. is introducing business-to-business sales of Sure Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars throughout 2025.





Investor Relations





Phone: 561-244-7100





Email:



investors@drinksafetyshot.com











Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.











Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding Eagle Rock’s ability to help Yerbaé grow its presence in Colorado, Yerbaé’s ability to capitalize on growing consumer demand for plant-based, better-for-you alternatives in the beverage sector in Colorado or elsewhere, particularly within the expansive King Soopers network, Yerbaé’s and SHOT’s business strategy, prospective costs, timing and the completion and any successes derived therefrom from the proposed business combination between Yerbaé and SHOT, are all forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, Yerbaé’s inability to grow its presence in Colorado and, in connection therewith, its ability to capitalize on the growing demand for plant-based, better-for-you alternatives in the beverage sector, the risk that the Yerbaé and SHOT transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of Yerbaé’s securities; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Yerbaé may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties not in the direct control of the Company. Moreover, Yerbaé operates in very competitive and rapidly changing environments. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Yerbaé’s control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Yerbaé gives no assurance that it will achieve the expectations stated herein. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, Yerbaé assumes no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





