Yerbaé Brands Corp. and Safety Shot, Inc. CEOs to Discuss Functional Beverage Market Disruption in Upcoming Webinar

Yerbaé and Safety Shot executives will discuss their strategic acquisition and market disruption plans in a webinar.

Quiver AI Summary

Yerbaé Brands Corp. and Safety Shot, Inc. have announced that their CEOs will participate in a webinar on February 25, 2025, to discuss their plans to innovate the functional beverage market through a strategic acquisition. This move aims to combine Safety Shot's wellness solutions with Yerbaé's plant-based energy beverages, creating synergies in distribution, supply chain, and product development. The partnership intends to capitalize on growing consumer demand for healthy beverages and expand their market presence over the next five years. Interested participants can register for the webinar to learn more about their strategic vision and growth plans.

Potential Positives

Yerbaé Brands Corp. is collaborating with Safety Shot, Inc., which marks a strategic move to capitalize on synergies in distribution, supply chain, product development, and marketing in the functional beverage market.

The upcoming FORCE Family Webinar featuring both CEOs aims to share insights on their vision and growth plans, indicating a focus on transparency and investor engagement.

The proposed strategic acquisition is set to redefine the healthy and functional beverage landscape, potentially expanding Yerbaé's market penetration and innovation in product offerings.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the strategic acquisition introduces risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect Yerbaé's financial performance, including execution challenges, integration difficulties, and potential regulatory hurdles.

Forward-looking statements included in the release indicate that Yerbaé’s ability to capitalize on market opportunities is uncertain and subject to significant risks, which may result in the company not achieving its projected growth.

The emphasis on competitive and rapidly changing market environments highlights potential vulnerabilities for Yerbaé, making it challenging to maintain or grow its market position amidst industry pressures.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the Yerbaé and Safety Shot webinar?

The webinar aims to discuss how Yerbaé and Safety Shot plan to disrupt the functional beverage market.

When is the webinar featuring Yerbaé and Safety Shot's CEOs?

The webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, February 25, at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT.

What product innovations will be discussed in the webinar?

The CEOs will share insights on strategic vision, growth plans, and new market penetration strategies.

How do Yerbaé and Safety Shot plan to combine their strengths?

The companies will leverage synergies in distribution, supply chain, product development, and marketing.

What is unique about Yerbaé's beverage offerings?

Yerbaé offers zero calorie, zero sugar, plant-based drinks enriched with yerba mate, providing healthy energy solutions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SHOT Insider Trading Activity

$SHOT insiders have traded $SHOT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER MELTON sold 3,470 shares for an estimated $2,966

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SHOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $SHOT stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Yerbaé Brands Corp. (TSX-V: YERB.U; OTCQX: YERBF) (“



Yerbaé



”), a plant-based energy beverage company, and Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) (“



Safety Shot



”) a wellness and dietary supplement company, today announced that their respective CEOs,



Todd Gibson



and



Jarrett Boon



, will join the



FORCE Family Webinar



to provide insights on how Yerbaé and Safety Shot plans to disrupt the functional beverage market.





The webinar is scheduled for



Tuesday, February 25, at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT



.





On January 8, 2025, Yerbaé and Safety Shot announced the execution of a definitive arrangement agreement dated January 7, 2025, marking a major step toward redefining the landscape of healthy and functional beverages. This proposed strategic acquisition (the “



Transaction



”) aims to bring together Safety Shot’s groundbreaking wellness solutions with Yerbaé’s popular line of plant-based energy drinks.





The combined companies will look to leverage multiple inherent synergies in distribution, supply chain, product development, and marketing, positioning them for success across multiple distribution channels.







Register for this exclusive webinar to hear from Jarrett Boon and Todd Gibson about their strategic vision and growth plans, including strategies for significant business expansion over the next five years through new market penetration and product innovation.









Register here:









https://forcefamilyoffice.com/events/consumer/safety-shot-coming-february-25-2025/









Yerbaé Brands Corp.







Founded in 2017 by Todd Gibson and Karrie Gibson, Yerbaé Brands Corp., (TSX-V: YERB.U; OTCQX: YERBF) is disrupting the functional beverage marketplace with great tasting, zero sugar, zero calorie beverages, while using plant-based ingredients that are designed to meet the needs of the wellness forward consumer. Harnessing the power of nature, Yerbaé’s key ingredient (yerba mate, a South American herb) is known to produce 196 different vitamins, minerals and nutrients as well as caffeine.





By combining yerba mate with its premium ingredients and flavors, Yerbaé provides consumers with a no compromise functional beverage solution. All Yerbaé beverages are zero calorie, zero sugar, non-GMO, and gluten free.





Find us @DrinkYerbaé on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, or online at



https://yerbae.com



.







Contact Information:







For investors,



investors@yerbae.com



or 480.471.8391





To reach CEO Todd Gibson,



todd@yerbae.com



or 480.471.8391







About Safety Shot, Inc.







Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Sure Shot, the first patented wellness product on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism, while boosting clarity, energy, and overall mood. Sure Shot is available for purchase online at



www.sureshot.com



,



www.walmart.com



and Amazon. Safety Shot, Inc. is introducing business-to-business sales of Sure Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars throughout 2025.







Investor Relations







Phone: 561-244-7100





Email:



investors@drinksafetyshot.com











Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.











Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, Yerbaé’s and Safety Shot’s business strategy, prospective costs, timing and the completion and any successes derived therefrom from the proposed business combination between Yerbaé and Safety Shot, are all forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, Yerbaé’s ability to capitalize on the growing demand for plant-based, better-for-you alternatives in the beverage sector, the risk that the Transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of Yerbaé’s securities; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Yerbaé may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties not in the direct control of the Company. Moreover, Yerbaé operates in very competitive and rapidly changing environments. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Yerbaé’s control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Yerbaé gives no assurance that it will achieve the expectations stated herein. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, Yerbaé assumes no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.