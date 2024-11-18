Yeow Chor Lee’s Major Stake in Audalia Resources

Audalia Resources Limited (AU:ACP) has released an update.

Yeow Chor Lee has acquired a substantial shareholding in Audalia Resources Limited, securing 12.62% of the company’s voting power with 100 million fully paid ordinary shares. This significant investment, valued at $2 million, signals a notable interest in the company’s future prospects. Investors will be keen to see how this development impacts the company’s strategic direction.

