News & Insights

Stocks

Yeow Chor Lee’s Major Stake in Audalia Resources

November 18, 2024 — 12:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Audalia Resources Limited (AU:ACP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Yeow Chor Lee has acquired a substantial shareholding in Audalia Resources Limited, securing 12.62% of the company’s voting power with 100 million fully paid ordinary shares. This significant investment, valued at $2 million, signals a notable interest in the company’s future prospects. Investors will be keen to see how this development impacts the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:ACP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.