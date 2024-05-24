News & Insights

Yeo Hiap Seng’s 68th AGM Concludes Successfully

Yeo Hiap Seng Ltd (SG:Y03) has released an update.

Yeo Hiap Seng Ltd, a Singapore-based company, convened its 68th Annual General Meeting (AGM) with shareholders, invitees, and its Board of Directors including Chairman Mr. Ng Win Kong Daryl. Key management personnel such as CEO Mr. Ong Yuh Hwang and CFO Mr. Lai Kah Shen were present at the AGM, which was held at Orchard Rendezvous Hotel. The event was supported by the company’s auditors from KPMG LLP and the share registrar and scrutineer, B.A.C.S. Private Limited.

