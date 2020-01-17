Yen weaker as stocks gain, dollar gains on euro

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The safe-haven Japanese yen weakened on Friday as record high stocks showed stronger risk appetite, while the greenback gained against the euro after data on Thursday showed solid U.S. economic momentum.

U.S. stock indexes were driven higher by optimism over corporate earnings, upbeat economic data and indications of resilience in China's economy. .N

Data on Friday showed that China’s economy ended the year on a firmer note, even as economic growth cooled to its weakest in nearly 30 years.

"December data signaled a strong finish for the Chinese economy and that suggests the Chinese economy may be primed for a rebound in 2020," said Lee Hardman, a currency strategist at MUFG in London.

The yen rose as high as 110.28, the highest since May, before falling back to 110.10.

The offshore Chinese yuan CNH= also strengthened as far as 6.8567, the strongest since July.

The dollar continued to gain against the euro, after being buoyed on Thursday by data showing that U.S. retail sales increased for a third straight month in December.

A gauge of manufacturing activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region also rebounded in January to its highest level in eight months.

Data on Friday showed that U.S. manufacturing output rose unexpectedly in December, though industrial production fell.

The euro was last down 0.32% at $1.1099.

Currency bid prices at 9:54AM (1454 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1099

$1.1135

-0.32%

-0.99%

+1.1142

+1.1096

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

110.1000

110.1400

-0.04%

+1.14%

+110.2800

+110.1000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

122.20

122.67

-0.38%

+0.21%

+122.8300

+122.2200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9680

0.9644

+0.37%

+0.02%

+0.9689

+0.9646

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.3029

1.3076

-0.36%

-1.73%

+1.3117

+1.3028

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3054

1.3040

+0.11%

+0.52%

+1.3058

+1.3034

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6886

0.6898

-0.17%

-1.92%

+0.6911

+0.6884

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0745

1.0743

+0.02%

-0.99%

+1.0757

+1.0736

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8517

0.8513

+0.05%

+0.75%

+0.8531

+0.8488

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6621

0.6638

-0.26%

-1.74%

+0.6650

+0.6616

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

8.9022

8.8859

+0.18%

+1.41%

+8.9119

+8.8825

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.8814

9.8942

-0.13%

+0.44%

+9.9035

+9.8843

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.5041

9.4873

-0.19%

+1.68%

+9.5056

+9.4817

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.5491

10.5695

-0.19%

+0.76%

+10.5767

+10.5380

(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London Editing by Nick Zieminski)

