Yen weaker as stocks gain, dollar gains on euro
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The safe-haven Japanese yen weakened on Friday as record high stocks showed stronger risk appetite, while the greenback gained against the euro after data on Thursday showed solid U.S. economic momentum.
U.S. stock indexes were driven higher by optimism over corporate earnings, upbeat economic data and indications of resilience in China's economy. .N
Data on Friday showed that China’s economy ended the year on a firmer note, even as economic growth cooled to its weakest in nearly 30 years.
"December data signaled a strong finish for the Chinese economy and that suggests the Chinese economy may be primed for a rebound in 2020," said Lee Hardman, a currency strategist at MUFG in London.
The yen rose as high as 110.28, the highest since May, before falling back to 110.10.
The offshore Chinese yuan CNH= also strengthened as far as 6.8567, the strongest since July.
The dollar continued to gain against the euro, after being buoyed on Thursday by data showing that U.S. retail sales increased for a third straight month in December.
A gauge of manufacturing activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region also rebounded in January to its highest level in eight months.
Data on Friday showed that U.S. manufacturing output rose unexpectedly in December, though industrial production fell.
The euro was last down 0.32% at $1.1099.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:54AM (1454 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=
$1.1099
$1.1135
-0.32%
-0.99%
+1.1142
+1.1096
Dollar/Yen
JPY=
110.1000
110.1400
-0.04%
+1.14%
+110.2800
+110.1000
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
122.20
122.67
-0.38%
+0.21%
+122.8300
+122.2200
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=
0.9680
0.9644
+0.37%
+0.02%
+0.9689
+0.9646
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=
1.3029
1.3076
-0.36%
-1.73%
+1.3117
+1.3028
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=
1.3054
1.3040
+0.11%
+0.52%
+1.3058
+1.3034
Australian/Dollar
AUD=
0.6886
0.6898
-0.17%
-1.92%
+0.6911
+0.6884
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0745
1.0743
+0.02%
-0.99%
+1.0757
+1.0736
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8517
0.8513
+0.05%
+0.75%
+0.8531
+0.8488
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=
0.6621
0.6638
-0.26%
-1.74%
+0.6650
+0.6616
Dollar/Norway
NOK=
8.9022
8.8859
+0.18%
+1.41%
+8.9119
+8.8825
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
9.8814
9.8942
-0.13%
+0.44%
+9.9035
+9.8843
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.5041
9.4873
-0.19%
+1.68%
+9.5056
+9.4817
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.5491
10.5695
-0.19%
+0.76%
+10.5767
+10.5380
(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London Editing by Nick Zieminski)
((Karen.Brettell@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6274; Reuters Messaging: karen.brettell.reuters.com@reuters.net))
