Yen weakens, Aussie outperforms as risk sentiment improves

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen dipped and the Australian dollar outperformed on Monday as risk appetite improved on optimism that the spread of the novel coronaviurus in the United States and Europe could be tapering, though an outbreak in Japan worsened.

President Donald Trump expressed hope on Sunday that the United States was seeing a “leveling-off” of the coronavirus crisis in some hot spots, but some of his top medical advisers took a more tempered view.

France's daily death toll fell in the past 24 hours, Italy reported its lowest daily COVID-19 death toll for more than two weeks on Sunday and Spain’s pace of new deaths slowed for the fourth day on Monday.

"Today’s currency moves are following the risk-on playbook closely,” analysts at Wells Fargo led by Erik Nelson said in a report.

But Japan saw an increase in numbers. The country is to impose a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures as early as Tuesday to contain the coronavirus, while the government prepares a $990 billion stimulus package to soften the economic blow.

"We think today’s JPY weakness has more to do with the strength in global equities than reports of a possible state of emergency declaration in Tokyo,” Wells Fargo said.

The dollar gained 0.54% against the Japanese currency JPY= to 109.04 yen.

The Australian dollar AUD= jumped 1.42% to $0.6080.

The euro, however, was subdued before euro zone finance ministers were expected to converge on Tuesday on three quick options to support the economy during the epidemic.

Officials have until April 9 to design a package that satisfies members with completely opposing views: those calling for joint debt issuance and those fiercely against it.

The single currency EUR= dipped 0.08% against the dollar to $1.0799.

Central bank actions have eased funding stresses that led to a scramble for dollars in March. That has also helped reduce bets that the greenback will book further gains, after the dollar index hit a three-year high of 102.99 on March 20.

The index =USD traded at 100.71 on Monday, down 0.07% on the day.

Speculators' net short U.S. dollar positioning in the latest week touched its highest since May 2018.

The cost of swapping euros and sterling for dollars in FX swap markets fell on Monday to the lowest in over a decade, a sign of success for central bank operations, though other indicators imply some money market stress remains.

Sterling was last up 0.24% at $1.2290 GBP=, after slipping overnight on reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been hospitalized with persistent COVID-19 symptoms.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:00AM (1400 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.0799

$1.0808

-0.08%

-3.67%

+1.0834

+1.0769

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

109.0400

108.4500

+0.54%

+0.17%

+109.3700

+108.3600

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

117.75

117.20

+0.47%

-3.45%

+118.3000

+117.2200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9776

0.9777

-0.01%

+1.01%

+0.9797

+0.9762

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2290

1.2260

+0.24%

-7.31%

+1.2326

+1.2211

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.4135

1.4201

-0.46%

+8.85%

+1.4261

+1.4085

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6080

0.5995

+1.42%

-13.40%

+0.6085

+0.5992

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0558

1.0555

+0.03%

-2.71%

+1.0581

+1.0551

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8786

0.8799

-0.15%

+3.93%

+0.8855

+0.8766

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.5944

0.5869

+1.28%

-11.76%

+0.5948

+0.5851

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

10.4390

10.5226

-0.79%

+18.92%

+10.5983

+10.4403

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.2730

11.4530

-1.57%

+14.59%

+11.4693

+11.2760

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.1426

10.1457

-0.49%

+8.50%

+10.2027

+10.1151

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.9510

11.0050

-0.49%

+4.60%

+11.0284

+10.9423

(Additional reporting by Olga Cotaga in London; Editing by David Gregorio)

