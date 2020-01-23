US Markets

Yen up, yuan down over China virus fears; Aussie jumps on jobs data

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The safe-haven Japanese yen firmed and the Chinese yuan weakened on Thursday, as traders kept a wary eye on the spread of a virus in China, while the battered Australian dollar jumped after a surprise drop in unemployment.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular