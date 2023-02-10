Yen strengthens as Kazuo Ueda likely to be nominated BOJ governor

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The yen strengthened broadly on Friday after the Nikkei reported that the Japanese government was set to nominate Kazuo Ueda as the Bank of Japan's next governor.

The yen strengthened by as much as 0.7% to 130.59 per dollar. It was last up 0.4% at 131.08 per dollar. JPY=EBS

The euro EURJPY=EBS fell 0.5% to 140.59 yen and the Australian dollar AUDJPY=EBS fell 0.4% to 90.82 yen.

Ueda is an economist and former member of the BOJ's Policy Board.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((Samuel.Indyk@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.