Yen strengthens as Kazuo Ueda likely to be nominated BOJ governor

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

February 10, 2023 — 02:24 am EST

Written by Samuel Indyk for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The yen strengthened broadly on Friday after the Nikkei reported that the Japanese government was set to nominate Kazuo Ueda as the Bank of Japan's next governor.

The yen strengthened by as much as 0.7% to 130.59 per dollar. It was last up 0.4% at 131.08 per dollar. JPY=EBS

The euro EURJPY=EBS fell 0.5% to 140.59 yen and the Australian dollar AUDJPY=EBS fell 0.4% to 90.82 yen.

Ueda is an economist and former member of the BOJ's Policy Board.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((Samuel.Indyk@thomsonreuters.com;))

