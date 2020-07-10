Yen rises on renewed surge in virus cases; dollar index falls

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - The safe-haven Japanese yen climbed to a two-week peak against the dollar on Friday, lifted by concerns about a surge in coronavirus infections in the United States and around the world.

The yen was on track to post its largest daily percentage gain against the dollar in about a month.

The greenback fell against a basket of major currencies, pressured by weaker-than-expected U.S. producer prices in June as well as positive news about the potential coronavirus vaccine remdesivir that hurt the dollar's status as a safe haven.

More than 60,500 new COVID-19 infections were reported across the United States on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, the largest one-day increase in any country since the pandemic emerged in China last year.

There were also alarming new spikes in infections in some Asia Pacific cities that appeared to have contained the disease, such as Tokyo, Hong Kong and Melbourne.

"Growth worries stalked markets, buoying safe bets like the yen and gold," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

He cited the rise in COVID cases globally and recent U.S. economic data, which has "shown signs of improvement," but "the pace has started to tail off."

U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell 0.2% in June, after rebounding 0.4% in May, as the economy battles depressed demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also weighing on the dollar was news that Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O said additional data from a late-stage study showed its antiviral remdesivir reduced the risk of death and significantly improved the conditions of severely ill COVID-19 patients.

In late morning trading, the dollar fell 0.5% against the yen to 106.66 yen JPY=EBS.

"The Japanese yen has been trading within a very tight trading range throughout the crisis. We're definitely back towards the bottom of that range," said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG.

The dollar index also fell 0.3% to 96.451 =USD

The euro rose 0.3% against the dollar to $1.1318 EUR=EBS, while the British pound was up 0.4% at $1.2655 GBP=D3.

The Chinese yuan in the offshore market was down about 0.1% at 7.0039 per U.S. dollar CNH=EBS, having touched a near-four-month high of 6.9808 on Thursday.

The Chinese currency has gained almost 1% this week, supported by hopes of capital inflows as share prices rebounded after Beijing indicated it wants a healthy bull market.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 11:02AM (1502 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1316

$1.1281

+0.31%

+0.95%

+1.1324

+1.1256

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

106.7200

107.1900

-0.44%

-1.97%

+107.2600

+106.6500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

120.81

120.95

-0.12%

-0.94%

+121.0600

+120.2800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9391

0.9402

-0.12%

-2.97%

+0.9431

+0.9386

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2659

1.2604

+0.44%

-4.53%

+1.2663

+1.2568

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3587

1.3584

+0.02%

+4.61%

+1.3631

+1.3575

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6956

0.6963

-0.10%

-0.94%

+0.6969

+0.6925

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0630

1.0609

+0.20%

-2.05%

+1.0638

+1.0608

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8939

0.8949

-0.11%

+5.75%

+0.8970

+0.8939

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6577

0.6568

+0.14%

-2.35%

+0.6588

+0.6547

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.4192

9.4645

-0.48%

+7.30%

+9.5467

+9.4115

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.6625

10.6843

-0.20%

+8.40%

+10.7545

+10.6565

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.1713

9.2331

-0.39%

-1.88%

+9.2814

+9.1699

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.3797

10.4200

-0.39%

-0.85%

+10.4527

+10.3778

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Iain Withers in London; Editing by David Gregorio)

