Yen repairs some damage as dollar charge slows

Marc Jones Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Japan's yen bounced sharply in early European trading on Friday, as traders swooped back into the currency after its worst four-day run in years.

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Japan's yen bounced sharply in early European trading on Friday, as traders swooped back into the currency after its worst four-day run in years.

The Japanese currency had lost 2% against the dollar in the previous two days as worries about the impact of the coronavirus on Asia had spread, but its early burst in London left it up 0.5% on the day at 111.5 yen. JPY=

