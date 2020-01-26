Yen gains, yuan skids as China virus fears grow amid rising death toll

The yen rose and the yuan fell in offshore trade on Monday as the death toll in China from the spread of a pneumonia-like virus mounted, raising worries authorities are struggling to contain the outbreak and sparking a bout of risk aversion.
