Yen firms as Japan's MOF, BOJ and regulator announce emergency meeting

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen strengthened on Tuesday after an announcement of an emergency meeting of senior Japanese officials including from the central bank.

The yen was last at 140.43 per dollar, flat on the day, having traded as soft as 140.93 before the announcement. JPY=EBS

Senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, Bank of Japan and Financial Services Agency will meet from 0830 GMT (1730 Tokyo) to discuss international financial markets, the finance ministry said.

(Reporting by Alun John; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((alun.john@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.