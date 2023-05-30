News & Insights

Yen firms as Japan's MOF, BOJ and regulator announce emergency meeting

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

May 30, 2023 — 02:43 am EDT

Written by Alun John for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen strengthened on Tuesday after an announcement of an emergency meeting of senior Japanese officials including from the central bank.

The yen was last at 140.43 per dollar, flat on the day, having traded as soft as 140.93 before the announcement. JPY=EBS

Senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, Bank of Japan and Financial Services Agency will meet from 0830 GMT (1730 Tokyo) to discuss international financial markets, the finance ministry said.

