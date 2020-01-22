Yen firm over China virus concern; Aussie jumps on jobs data

The safe-haven Japanese yen was firm and the Chinese yuan fragile on Thursday as traders kept a wary eye on the spread of a virus in China, while the ailing Australian dollar jumped after a surprise drop in unemployment.
