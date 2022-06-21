Yen dives, hits new 24-year low vs dollar

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen plunged on Tuesday to the lowest since October 1998, as the Bank of Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy stance continued to weigh.

The yen dropped 0.8% to a 24-year low of 136.18 per dollar JPY=EBS, extending losses after the Bank of Japan on Friday dashed any mild expectations of a change in policy and continued to stand alone in its commitment to ultra-easy monetary settings.

The yen was also down 1.2% to 143.655 per euro, its lowest level since June 9.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk)

((Samuel.Indyk@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.