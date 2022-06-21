US Markets

Yen dives, hits new 24-year low vs dollar

Contributor
Samuel Indyk Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

The Japanese yen plunged on Tuesday to the lowest since October 1998, as the Bank of Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy stance continued to weigh.

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen plunged on Tuesday to the lowest since October 1998, as the Bank of Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy stance continued to weigh.

The yen dropped 0.8% to a 24-year low of 136.18 per dollar JPY=EBS, extending losses after the Bank of Japan on Friday dashed any mild expectations of a change in policy and continued to stand alone in its commitment to ultra-easy monetary settings.

The yen was also down 1.2% to 143.655 per euro, its lowest level since June 9.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk)

((Samuel.Indyk@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular