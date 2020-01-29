Yemen's Houthis say targeted Saudi Aramco facilities in Jizan

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Wednesday it targeted facilities belonging to Saudi Aramco in Jizan on the Red Sea in response to "escalating air strikes" but there was no immediate confirmation from Saudi Arabian authorities.
