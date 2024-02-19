News & Insights

Yemen's Houthis say Rubymar cargo ship targeted, could sink

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 19, 2024 — 02:20 am EST

Written by Ahmed Elimam and Jana Choukeir for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthis targeted the Rubymar cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden and it is now at risk of sinking, the group’s military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement on Monday.

The ship is British and the crew are safe, he said, adding the Houthis had also shot down a U.S drone in Hodeidah.

A Belize-flagged, UK-registered and Lebanese-operated open hatch general cargo ship came under attack in the Bab al-Mandab Strait off Yemen on Sunday, British maritime security firm Ambrey said.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported the crew had abandoned a ship off Yemen after an explosion.

