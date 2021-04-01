US Markets

Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi capital Riyadh with four drones; no Saudi confirmation

Contributor
Maher Chmaytelli Reuters
Published

A spokesman for Yemen's Houthis said on Thursday the group had attacked important targets in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh using four drones.

Adds background

DUBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - A spokesman for Yemen's Houthis said on Thursday the group had attacked important targets in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh using four drones.

There was no confirmation from the Saudi authorities.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have rejected a ceasefire proposal made last month by Riyadh because it did not include lifting an air and sea blockade imposed by a Saudi-led military coalition on the territories they control mainly in northern Yemen.

The conflict, seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, has caused what the United Nations says is the world's largest humanitarian crisis.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((maher.chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular