News & Insights

Companies

Yemen's Houthis fired missile in Gulf of Aden, no damage reported, US says

Credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH

March 13, 2024 — 11:05 pm EDT

Written by Muhammad Al Gebaly for Reuters ->

Adding quotes and background

CAIRO, March 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said the Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired one anti-ship ballistic missile from Yemen into the Gulf of Aden, but it caused no damage to any vessels.

"The missile did not impact any vessels and there were no injuries or damage reported," CENTCOM added in a statement early on Thursday.

"United States Central Command then successfully engaged and destroyed four unmanned aerial systems (UAVs) and one surface-to-air missile in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, it said, adding "it was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region."

Houthi militants have repeatedly launched drones and missiles against international commercial shipping in the Gulf of Aden since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel's military actions in Gaza.

Their Red Sea attacks have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa, and stoked fears that the Israel-Hamas war could spread to destabilise the wider Middle East.

The United States and Britain have carried out several strikes against Houthi targets in response.

(Reporting by Muhammad Al Gebaly; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Michael Perry)

((Muhammad.AlGebaly@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.