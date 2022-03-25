Yemen's Houthis attacked Aramco facilities, Ras Tanura and Rabigh refineries, spokesman says

March 25 (Reuters) - Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Friday that Yemen's Houthis had attacked Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco's facilities in the port city of Jeddah with missiles and the Ras Tanura and Rabigh refineries with drones.

Sarea added that the attack also targeted vital facilities in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Alaa.Swilam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.