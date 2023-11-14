Yemen's Houthi leader says group will target Israeli ships in Red Sea

ADEN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthi leader vowed on Tuesday to continue attacks on Israel, saying his forces will be looking for Israeli ships in the Red Sea and in the Bab al-Mandeb strait.

"Our eyes are open to constantly monitor and search for any Israeli ship in the Red Sea, especially in Bab al-Mandab, and near Yemeni regional waters," Abdulmalik al-Houthi said in a broadcast speech.

(Reporting by Mohammed Alghobari, writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi, editing by Alexandra Hudson)

