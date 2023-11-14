News & Insights

US Markets

Yemen's Houthi leader says group will target Israeli ships in Red Sea

November 14, 2023 — 09:00 am EST

Written by Mohammed Alghobari for Reuters ->

ADEN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthi leader vowed on Tuesday to continue attacks on Israel, saying his forces will be looking for Israeli ships in the Red Sea and in the Bab al-Mandeb strait.

"Our eyes are open to constantly monitor and search for any Israeli ship in the Red Sea, especially in Bab al-Mandab, and near Yemeni regional waters," Abdulmalik al-Houthi said in a broadcast speech.

(Reporting by Mohammed Alghobari, writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi, editing by Alexandra Hudson)

((aziz.elyaakoubi@thomsonreuters.com; +966508650537; Reuters Messaging: aziz.elyaakoubi.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.