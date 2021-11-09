Yemeni journalist killed in car explosion in Aden

Contributors
Mohammed Ghobari Reuters
Reyam Mokhashef Reuters
Yemen team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FAWAZ SALMAN

A pregnant Yemeni journalist was killed in a car explosion in Aden on Tuesday, witnesses and medical sources said, in the latest incident of violence in Yemen's southern port city.

ADEN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A pregnant Yemeni journalist was killed in a car explosion in Aden on Tuesday, witnesses and medical sources said, in the latest incident of violence in Yemen's southern port city.

A police source told Reuters initial investigations indicated an explosive device was planted on the vehicle carrying Rasha Abdullah Al Harazi and her husband, Mahmoud Al Atmi, also a journalist.

Al Atmi was injured, said the two medical sources at Al-Jumhouriya hospital. They also said Al Harazi was pregnant.

Sources said they both worked for a Gulf-based television channel, but it was not immediately clear which one.

Last month, a car bomb targeting the convoy of Aden's governor killed at least six people.

Yemen has been mired in violence since the Iran-aligned Houthi movement ousted the internationally recognised government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014, prompting a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia to intervene months later.

Aden has also been caught in a power struggle between the government and a separatist group vying for control of the city, interim seat of government, and the wider south.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Reyam Mokhashef and Yemen team; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((ghaida.ghantous@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters