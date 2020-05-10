Yemen reports 17 new coronavirus cases, raising total number to 51

Companies

Yemen on Sunday reported 17 new coronavirus cases and one death, raising the total number of infections to 51 and total fatalities to eight, the emergency coronavirus committee of Yemen's Saudi-backed government said on Twitter.

The committee said there are 10 new cases in Aden, three in Hadhramaut, two in Lahaj and two in Taiz.

