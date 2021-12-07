US Markets

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Contributor
Aziz El Yaakoubi Reuters
Published

Yemen's Houthi movement said on Tuesday it has fired several ballistic missiles and 25 armed drones on Saudi Arabia, including at Aramco facilities in Jeddah and the defence ministry in Riyadh.

DUBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthi movement said on Tuesday it has fired several ballistic missiles and 25 armed drones on Saudi Arabia, including at Aramco facilities in Jeddah and the defence ministry in Riyadh.

Aramco, which has a petroleum products distribution plant in Jeddah that the Houthis had previously targeted, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The spokesman of the Houthi armed forces said Riyadh airport was also targeted.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said late on Monday that one ballistic missile fired from Yemen towards the kingdom had been intercepted over Riyadh. Residents reported loud blasts across the Saudi capital.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((aziz.elyaakoubi@thomsonreuters.com; +971552994086; Reuters Messaging: aziz.elyaakoubi.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets Companies

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular