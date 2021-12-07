Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

DUBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthi movement said on Tuesday it has fired several ballistic missiles and 25 armed drones on Saudi Arabia, including at Aramco facilities in Jeddah and the defence ministry in Riyadh.

Aramco, which has a petroleum products distribution plant in Jeddah that the Houthis had previously targeted, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The spokesman of the Houthi armed forces said Riyadh airport was also targeted.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said late on Monday that one ballistic missile fired from Yemen towards the kingdom had been intercepted over Riyadh. Residents reported loud blasts across the Saudi capital.

