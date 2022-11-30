Yelp's Stock Down 19% This Year, What's Next?

After a 19% decline year-to-date, at the current price of around $29 per share, we believe Yelp’s stock (NASDAQ: YELP), an online site for discovering local businesses ranging from bars, restaurants, and cafes, to hairdressers, spas, and gas stations – could see a modest rebound. YELP stock has declined from around $37 to $29 since the beginning of 2022, compared to a 17% fall in the S&P index. The stock decline during this period can be attributed to a slowing economy, driven by supply chain worries. However, we still believe that the company stands to benefit from its shift from local businesses and restaurants to multi-location advertiser strength and an uptrend in cost-per-click (CPC) rates.

Yelp generated net revenue of $308.9 million in Q3, up 15% year over year (y-o-y). However, the company’s revenue decelerated relatively sharply y-o-y versus 19% growth in Q2. The company is now lapping the reopening surge from late 2021 last year, which saw a sharp rebound in business and consumer confidence (hence saw advertising take off). In Q3, Yelp’s ad clicks were down 15% y-o-y (again due to a strong 28% y-o-y growth in Q3 2021) but its CPC was up a large 36% y-o-y, signifying that its ad monetization is improving as it makes more money per click. In spite of the broad headwinds that all companies are facing, Yelp’s adjusted EBITDA grew 5% y-o-y to $73.9 million, while margins only went down two points to 24%.

We forecast Yelp’s Revenues to be $1.2 billion for the fiscal year 2022, up 15% y-o-y. Looking at the bottom line, we now forecast revenue per share (RPS) estimate to come in at $15.12. Given the changes to our revenues and RPS forecast, we have revised Yelp’s Valuation to $31 per share, based on a $15.12 expected RPS and a 2.0x P/S multiple for the fiscal year 2022. That said, the company’s stock appears modestly cheap at the current price.

Yelp has guided for Q4 revenue to be about $300 million to $310 million. It expects to see a more muted holiday season and less spending from multi-location advertisers in Q4. Additionally, Yelp slightly narrowed its FY 2022 revenue and adjusted EBITDA forecasts. It now sees FY 2022 revenue of $1.185 billion to $1.195 billion vs. the prior forecast of $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. It also expects FY 2022 adj. EBITDA of $265 million to $275 million vs. a prior forecast of $265 million to $285 million.

Returns Nov 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] YELP Return -24% -19% -23% S&P 500 Return 2% -17% 77% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio 2% -20% 215%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 11/29/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

