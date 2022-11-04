YELP's Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Yelp YELP reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of 13 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents. The bottom line dropped 43.5% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 23 cents per share.

Revenues increased 15% year over year to $309 million and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $306.1 million. The top line primarily reflected growth in advertising revenues.

Quarter in Detail

Advertising revenues (95.1% of total revenues) climbed 14% year over year to $293.7 million. This upside can primarily be attributed to higher customer spending and an increase in Paying Advertising Locations in both Services and Restaurants, Retail & Other categories.

Paying Advertising Locations reached 572,000, up 6.9% from the year-ago quarter and 0.5% from the previous quarter. Within key categories, Paying Advertising Locations for Services business increased 6,000 from the second quarter of 2022 while that of Restaurants, Retail & Other categories were down 3,000 from the second quarter.

Within Advertising, Services revenues grew 15% year over year to $181 million on growth in the Home Services category, which jumped from approximately 20% year over year in the previous quarter to approximately 25% year over year in the reported quarter. Restaurants, Retail & Other revenues climbed 13% to $113 million.

Transaction revenues were $4 million in the third quarter, up 22% year over year, due to an increase in the per-order transaction fee from Grubhub post renewal of partnership in March this year. This was partially offset by lower food take-out and delivery order volumes, as several restaurants resumed and increased their dine-in operations.

Other revenues jumped 24% to $12 million, driven by the strong adoption of its Yelp Fusion program introduced in 2020.

Total costs and expenses flared up 19% year over year to $295 million, reflecting the company’s continued investments in its long-term growth initiatives.

Yelp’s third-quarter adjusted EBITDA increased 4.5% year over year to $73.9 million. However, the adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 200 bps from the year-ago quarter’s 26% to 24%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2022, Yelp’s cash & cash equivalents were $421.8 million, without any debt.

During the third quarter and the first nine months of 2022, the company generated an operating cash flow of $69.6 million and $147.8 million, respectively.

During the third quarter and the first nine months of 2022, the company repurchased shares worth $50 million and $150 million, respectively. As of Sep 30, 2022, the company had $82 million left under its existing authorization. In November 2022, the company increased its share-repurchase authorization by $250 million.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2022, Yelp projects revenues between $300 million and $310 million.

Management plans to increase strategic investments in the third quarter, as a result of which, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $75-$85 million.

For full-year 2022, the company estimates revenues between $1.185 billion and $1.195 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated in the range of $265-$275 million.

