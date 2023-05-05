YELP's Q1 Loss Narrower Than Estimated, Revenues Rise YoY

Yelp YELP reported better-than-anticipated results for first-quarter 2023, wherein the top and the bottom lines outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The company reported a loss of 2 cents per share, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 8 cents per share. However, the bottom line came in slightly wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of a penny per share.

Meanwhile, Yelp’s revenues increased 13% year over year to $312 million and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $306.2 million. The top line primarily reflected growth in advertising revenues.

Quarter in Detail

Advertising revenues (95.2% of total revenues) climbed 13% year over year to $297.1 million. This upside can primarily be attributed to higher customer spending and an increase in Paying Advertising Locations in both Services and Restaurants, Retail & Other categories.

Paying Advertising Locations reached 554,000, up 1.5% from the year-ago quarter and 1.7% from the previous quarter. Within key categories, Paying Advertising Locations for Services business as well as Restaurants, Retail & Other categories increased 7,000 and 2,000, respectively, from the fourth-quarter 2022 figures.

Within Advertising, Services revenues grew 15% year over year to $183.5 million on approximately 25% growth in the Home Services category and an increase in Paying Advertising Locations.

Transaction revenues were $4 million in the first quarter, up 12% year over year, driven by an increase in per-order transaction fee from Grubhub post renewal of partnership in March 2022. This was partially offset by lower food take-out and delivery order volumes, as several restaurants resumed and increased their dine-in operations.

Other revenues jumped 15% to $12 million, driven by the strong adoption of its Yelp Fusion program introduced in 2020.

Total costs and expenses flared up 13% year over year to $319 million, reflecting the company’s continued investments in its long-term growth initiatives.

Yelp’s first-quarter adjusted EBITDA increased 12% year over year to $54 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin remained flat year over year at 17%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2023, Yelp’s cash, cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities were $414.2 million without any debt.

During first-quarter 2023, the company generated an operating cash flow of $74.2 million. Yelp repurchased shares worth $50 million during the reported quarter.

Guidance

For the second quarter of 2023, Yelp projects revenues between $320 million and $330 million.

Management expects adjusted EBITDA in the $60-$70 million band for the second quarter.

For full-year 2023, the company estimates revenues between $1.295 billion and $1.315 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated in the range of $290-$310 million.

