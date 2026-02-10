Yelp (YELP) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Yelp (YELP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, reflecting a decline of 24.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $358.21 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Yelp metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue- Advertising' to reach $339.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue- Other services' will likely reach $19.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue- Advertising revenue- Services' will reach $231.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue- Advertising revenue- Restaurants, Retail & Other' stands at $108.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Paying Advertising Locations' should come in at 502.67 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 521.00 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Paying Advertising Locations - Restaurants, Retail & Other' reaching 246.00 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 271.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Paying Advertising Locations - Services' will reach 256.67 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 250.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Yelp have returned -21.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's no change. Currently, YELP carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future.

