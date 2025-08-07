Yelp (YELP) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Yelp (YELP) reported revenue of $370.39 million, up 3.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.67, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $364.77 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48, the EPS surprise was +39.58%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Paying Advertising Locations : 515 thousand versus 514.75 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 515 thousand versus 514.75 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Paying Advertising Locations - Restaurants, Retail & Other : 255 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 251 thousand.

: 255 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 251 thousand. Paying Advertising Locations - Services : 260 thousand versus 263.33 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 260 thousand versus 263.33 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Net revenue- Advertising : $353.7 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $348.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

: $353.7 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $348.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%. Net revenue- Other services : $16.7 million versus $16.63 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.

: $16.7 million versus $16.63 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change. Net revenue- Advertising revenue- Services : $240.8 million compared to the $239.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.

: $240.8 million compared to the $239.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year. Net revenue- Advertising revenue- Restaurants, Retail & Other: $112.9 million compared to the $108.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.

Here is how Yelp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Yelp have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

