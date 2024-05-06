Yelp (YELP) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Yelp (YELP) to post quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 100%. Revenues are expected to be $333.66 million, up 6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Yelp metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Advertising' should arrive at $318.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Other services' will reach $12.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue- Transactions' will reach $3.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Paying Advertising Locations' stands at 541.00 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 554 thousand in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Yelp here>>>



Shares of Yelp have demonstrated returns of -1.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), YELP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Yelp Inc. (YELP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

