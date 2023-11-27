Yelp (YELP) Price Target Increased by 5.26% to 46.97

The average one-year price target for Yelp (NYSE:YELP) has been revised to 46.97 / share. This is an increase of 5.26% from the prior estimate of 44.62 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.32 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.67% from the latest reported closing price of 45.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 630 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yelp. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YELP is 0.20%, an increase of 3.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 70,654K shares. The put/call ratio of YELP is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,640K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,825K shares, representing a decrease of 3.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YELP by 13.96% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,496K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,112K shares, representing an increase of 15.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YELP by 37.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,033K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,024K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YELP by 9.92% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,998K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,924K shares, representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YELP by 48.26% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,688K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,734K shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YELP by 9.89% over the last quarter.

Yelp Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Yelp Inc. connects people with great local businesses. With unmatched local business information, photos and review content, Yelp provides a one-stop local platform for consumers to discover, connect and transact with local businesses of all sizes by making it easy to request a quote, join a waitlist, and make a reservation, appointment or purchase. Yelp was founded in San Francisco in July 2004.

