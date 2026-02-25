Yelp (YELP) Price Target Decreased by 19.14% to 27.70

The average one-year price target for Yelp (NYSE:YELP) has been revised to $27.70 / share. This is a decrease of 19.14% from the prior estimate of $34.26 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $37.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.04% from the latest reported closing price of $19.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 560 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yelp. This is an decrease of 107 owner(s) or 16.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YELP is 0.11%, an increase of 11.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.82% to 71,766K shares. The put/call ratio of YELP is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,812K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,067K shares , representing a decrease of 6.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YELP by 14.00% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,682K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,403K shares , representing an increase of 10.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YELP by 7.37% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,239K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,361K shares , representing a decrease of 5.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YELP by 13.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,915K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,994K shares , representing a decrease of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YELP by 20.71% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,814K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,976K shares , representing a decrease of 8.93%.

