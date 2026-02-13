Is Yelp Stock a Buy or Sell After the CEO Sold Shares Worth $1.7 Million?

Key Points

CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 66,200 shares for a transaction value of ~$1,678,961 across three days ending Feb. 5, 2026.

The transaction represented 6.4% of Mr. Stoppelman's direct holdings, reducing his stake from 1,031,027 to 964,827 shares.

All shares sold were directly owned; the transaction included an underlying option exercise context with immediate disposition.

Recent trade sizes reflect declining available share capacity as Mr. Stoppelman's direct holdings have contracted by 30.64% since May 2024.

Jeremy Stoppelman, Chief Executive Officer of Yelp (NYSE:YELP), executed a direct sale of 66,200 shares over Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2026, for total proceeds of approximately $1.7 million according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 66,200 Transaction value $1.7 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 964,827 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$23,194,441.08

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($25.36); post-transaction value based on Feb. 5, 2026 market close price ($24.10).

Key questions

How significant was this transaction relative to Jeremy Stoppelman's historical activity?

This 66,200-share sale is below the recent median sell size of 90,000 shares but aligns with a pattern of more frequent, smaller sales as Mr. Stoppelman's holdings have diminished over the last two years.

This 66,200-share sale is below the recent median sell size of 90,000 shares but aligns with a pattern of more frequent, smaller sales as Mr. Stoppelman's holdings have diminished over the last two years.

The sale was executed in conjunction with an option exercise, with all 66,200 shares sold immediately after vesting.

The sale was executed in conjunction with an option exercise, with all 66,200 shares sold immediately after vesting.

After this transaction, direct holdings stand at 964,827 shares, representing a 30.64% reduction in direct ownership since May 2024.

After this transaction, direct holdings stand at 964,827 shares, representing a 30.64% reduction in direct ownership since May 2024.

Yelp's stock price closed at $24.04 on Feb. 5, 2026, down 39.6% over the past year, with the transaction executed at an average price around $25.36 per share, modestly above the market close on the final trade date.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/5/26) $25.36 Market capitalization $1.52 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.47 billion Net income (TTM) $150.02 million

* 1-year performance is calculated using Feb. 5, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Yelp offers a digital platform for connecting consumers with local businesses, providing advertising solutions, business listing products, reservations, waitlist management, analytics, and content licensing.

It generates revenue primarily through advertising products, including cost-per-click and multi-location ads, as well as subscription-based services and content licensing agreements.

The company targets local businesses across diverse categories such as restaurants, retail, health, and professional services, with consumers seeking local information as the primary user base.

Yelp operates a leading online platform that facilitates consumer discovery and engagement with local businesses across the United States and internationally. The company leverages a broad set of digital advertising and business management tools to drive monetization and value for both businesses and end users.

Yelp's scale, proprietary content, and integrated business solutions position it as a key player in the local search and information sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Although CEO Jeremy Stoppelman’s 66,200-share sale was substantial, it’s not a cause for alarm. The transaction was performed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which he adopted in May of 2025. Such plans are commonly implemented by executives to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information.

That said, investors may want to consider a Yelp investment with care. The company posted record revenue of $1.5 billion in 2025, which is an outstanding result, but expects 2026 sales to come in around the same amount, representing flat year-over-year growth.

The 2026 outlook caused Yelp shares to crash, hitting a 52-week low of $20.03 on Feb. 13. The company’s biggest challenge may be artificial intelligence.

With AI, consumers can easily find and evaluate local businesses without the need to visit Yelp. The AI threat could reduce Yelp’s usage. Moreover, the company saw a 6% year-over-year drop in revenue from its restaurants and retail segment to $444 million.

As a result, despite Yelp shares reaching an attractive valuation, investors may want to observe the company’s next few earnings reports before deciding to buy or sell.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

