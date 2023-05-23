Yelp Rises 9% On Reports Of Investor Seeking Its Possible Sale

(RTTNews) - Shares of Yelp Inc. (YELP), that operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses are rising more than 9% Tuesday morning at $35.51.

A Wall Street Journal report said, activist investor TCS Capital Management, one of Yelp's largest investors with more than 4% stake, seeks to explore strategic alternatives, including sale or merger.

According to TCS Capital, Yelp could be sold for at least $70 per share, the report said.

YELP has been trading in the range of $25.30 - $39.27 in the last 1 year.

