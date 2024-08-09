YELP Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Yelp Inc. YELP reported second-quarter 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and marked a significant year-over-year improvement.

The company reported second-quarter earnings of 54 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents. Yelp’s earnings significantly improved from the year-ago quarter’s 21 cents. The year-over-year improvement reflected benefits of disciplined cost management.

Yelp’s revenues increased 6% year over year to $357 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $353 million. The year-over-year improvement was driven by the strong growth in the Services category, slightly offset by the decline in Restaurants, Retail & Other (RR&O) businesses due to macroeconomic headwinds.

Quarter in Detail

Advertising revenues (95.5% of total revenues) increased 6% year over year to $341 million, mainly driven by a rise in ad clicks. Our model estimate for Advertising revenues was pegged at $337.8 million.

Advertising revenues for the Services business grew 11% year over year to $223 million. The RR&O division decreased 3% year over year to $118 million. Other revenues increased 3.5% to $15.7 million. Our model estimate for Services, RR&O and Other revenues were pegged at $225.7 million, $112.1 million and $15 million respectively.

Paying Advertising Locations decreased 6% year over year to 531,000. Per our model, Paying Advertising Locations were pegged at 533,000.

Total costs and expenses decreased 0.35% year over year to $317.3 million.

Yelp’s second-quarter adjusted EBITDA climbed 9% year over year to $91 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 100 basis points year over year to 26%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2024, Yelp’s cash, cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities were $385 million without any debt.

The company generated an operating cash flow of $40 million and a free cash flow of $30 million in the second quarter.

Third-Quarter and FY24 Guidance

For third-quarter 2024, Yelp anticipates revenues between $357 million and $362 million. Adjusted EBITDA is projected in the band of $82-$87 million.

For 2024, the company now anticipates revenues between $1.410 billion and $1.425 billion, down from the previous guidance of $1.42-$1.44 billion. The adjusted EBITDA is now expected in the range of $325-$335 million compared with the previous guidance of $315-$325 million.

