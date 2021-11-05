Yelp (NYSE:YELP) shareholders have earned a 81% return over the last year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) share price is up 81% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 31% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 8.3% lower than it was three years ago.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Yelp went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

The company was close to break-even last year, so earnings per share of US$0.25 isn't particularly stand out. We'd argue the positive share price reflects the move to profitability. Inflection points like this can be a great time to take a closer look at a company.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:YELP Earnings Per Share Growth November 5th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Yelp has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 81% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 2% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Yelp better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Yelp is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

