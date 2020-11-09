Yelp Looks Good: Stock Adds 8.8% in Session

Yelp Inc. YELP was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continue the recent uptrend for the company — as the stock is now up 13.6% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revisions of two increase and one decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Yelp currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

A better-ranked stock in the Computer and Technology sector is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. TSM, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

