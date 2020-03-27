Yelp Faces Backlash Over GoFundMe Page for Small Businesses Hurt by Coronavirus

Yelp (NYSE: YELP), the online review site, is facing backlash for its efforts to help struggling small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the week Yelp, in conjunction with GoFundMe, launched a campaign to raise money for businesses harmed by the pandemic. Through the campaign, individuals would be able to donate to the businesses via Yelp.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

While it was well-intentioned -- Yelp and GoGundMe vowed to match up to $1 million in donations -- neither company got permission from the businesses first. That led to backlash, with some small businesses expressing their outrage on Twitter.

Hey @gofundme, can you shut down this page please? https://t.co/bP97PeRMcS It was created by Yelp without my consent. I'm not comfortable giving you a scan of my ID, and I don't have an EIN, so I can't complete the form myself. — Andy McMillan (@andymcmillan) March 26, 2020

A Yelp spokesperson told The Verge that in an effort to get businesses help quickly and easily it automatically added the initial group of businesses that are eligible for donations. But since learning some businesses didn't receive an alert with opt-out instructions and others wanted the option to opt-in on their own, Yelp has paused the automatic rollout of the donation feature. Yelp said it's working with GoFundMe to deliver a way for businesses to opt into the program.

"We have received a great deal of interest and support for the program from both consumers and businesses alike," the Yelp spokesperson said.

While Yelp said it doesn't get any of the donated money, donations through GoFundMe could be subject to payment processing fees. According to The Verge, critics of the program contend that GoFundMe set the recommended tip at 15%. GoFundMe takes a cut of those tips.

.@gofundme & @Yelp



It is unconscionable of you to create a page for my restaurants trying to take advantage of this crisis for your companies under the guise of 'helping'.



Immediately remove all Alinea Group properties. I hope someone sues you... I might once i have time. pic.twitter.com/0xfCK6OnG3 — nick kokonas (@nickkokonas) March 26, 2020

With the COVID-19 pandemic rapidly spreading across the U.S., scores of restaurants, bars, and small businesses have been forced to close. That's putting many of them at risk of going under if the shelter in place orders remain in place for several weeks or months.

10 stocks we like better than Yelp

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Yelp wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Donna Fuscaldo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Yelp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.