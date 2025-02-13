YELP Earnings Results: $YELP Reports Quarterly Earnings

YELP ($YELP) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.62 per share, beating estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $361,950,000, beating estimates of $357,001,927 by $4,948,073.

YELP Insider Trading Activity

YELP insiders have traded $YELP stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YELP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH R NACHMAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 34,999 shares for an estimated $1,261,647 .

. DAVID A SCHWARZBACH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,175,163 .

. SAM EATON (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,787 shares for an estimated $764,601 .

. CARMEN AMARA (Chief People Officer) sold 12,854 shares for an estimated $490,612

CRAIG SALDANHA (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $114,440.

YELP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of YELP stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

