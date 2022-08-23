Yellow (YELL) and Tesla (TSLA) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and he has two more names for your aggressive growth radar screen.

This time around, Brian is looking at two transportation stocks. The transportation sector happens to be atop the Zacks Sector Rank right now so this is a very timely piece.

The first name on the list is Yellow YELL which is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that sports A’s for the Zacks Style Scores for Growth and for Value. Brian talked a little about how he likes to see the growth divergence, but it isn’t a necessity.

Brian reviewed the valuation for this less than a truck load logistics name and really liked it. Yellow YELL has been placed on the aggressive growth stock radar screen.

Next up is Tesla (TSLA) which is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and of course sports some great growth. The valuation for this stock is rather high, but Brian was focused on something else.

Tesla TSLA is splitting its stock later this week and there are host of other potential catalysts for the stock as well. Brian shows a tweet that listed a number of those catalysts.

Brian also teased the idea of the Tesla Power Wall – a battery that is used to store electricity. Sometime these batteries are connected to solar panels, but Brian has found some instances of the local electric utility having control over the battery. We will have to wait a little longer for Brian to do more homework on that topic but it sounds rather interesting.



