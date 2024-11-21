Yellow Pages Limited Reports Stable Q3 2024 Performance

Yellow Pages Limited ( (YLWDF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Yellow Pages Limited presented to its investors.

Yellow Pages Limited is a Canadian digital media and marketing company that facilitates interactions and transactions in the local economy through its various online platforms, mobile applications, and print directories.

Yellow Pages Limited has reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024, highlighting progress towards revenue stabilization, profitability, and a strong cash position. The company has also announced a cash dividend for its shareholders.

Key financial metrics for the quarter include a 9.4% year-over-year decrease in total revenues to $52.6 million, with digital revenues down by 8.7% and print revenues declining by 12.4%. Adjusted EBITDA was reported at 23.8% of revenue, down from the previous year’s 30.9%. Despite revenue pressures, the company maintained solid earnings and a healthy cash balance, with cash generation increasing to approximately $43 million by the end of October.

The company is optimistic about its medium and long-term future, supported by increased new customer acquisitions and a decline in the rate of customer count loss. Strategic investments in revenue initiatives, including the expansion of the sales force, are ongoing, with expectations of continued pressure on margins.

Looking ahead, Yellow Pages Limited remains focused on its revenue stability efforts and cost optimizations, poised for future growth while maintaining a disciplined approach to financial management.

