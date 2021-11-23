Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Yellow is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = US$66m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$763m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Yellow has an ROCE of 3.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Transportation industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Yellow compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Yellow.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Yellow, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.9% from 6.6% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On Yellow's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Yellow. In light of this, the stock has only gained 15% over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

Yellow does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

