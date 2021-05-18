Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Yellow, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0012 = US$1.9m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$778m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Yellow has an ROCE of 0.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Transportation industry average of 9.9%.

In the above chart we have measured Yellow's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Yellow's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 8.1%, but since then they've fallen to 0.1%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From Yellow's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Yellow's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has declined 25% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

