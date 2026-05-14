Yellow Media Inc. Q1 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Yellow Media Inc. (Y.TO) released earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$4.07 million, or C$0.30 per share. This compares with C$4.96 million, or C$0.35 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.8% to C$46.82 million from C$50.80 million last year.

Yellow Media Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$4.07 Mln. vs. C$4.96 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.30 vs. C$0.35 last year. -Revenue: C$46.82 Mln vs. C$50.80 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.