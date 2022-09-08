Yellow Corporation (YELL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Yellow Corporation (YELL) closed at $6.10, marking a -0.33% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.66%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the trucking company had lost 22.63% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 3.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Yellow Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Yellow Corporation is projected to report earnings of $0.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 318.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.41 billion, up 8% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $5.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of +224.3% and +6.17%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Yellow Corporation should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Yellow Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Yellow Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.64, so we one might conclude that Yellow Corporation is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



