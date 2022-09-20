Yellow Corporation (YELL) Stock Moves -0.74%: What You Should Know

Yellow Corporation (YELL) closed at $5.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.74% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the trucking company had lost 24.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 9.58%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.59%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Yellow Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Yellow Corporation to post earnings of $0.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 318.75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.41 billion, up 8% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $5.44 billion, which would represent changes of +261.68% and +6.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Yellow Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 30.19% higher. Yellow Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Yellow Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.85, so we one might conclude that Yellow Corporation is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



