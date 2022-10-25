Yellow Corporation (YELL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Yellow Corporation (YELL) closed at $4.28, marking a +1.9% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.63%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the trucking company had lost 14.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 1.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Yellow Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Yellow Corporation to post earnings of $0.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 318.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.41 billion, up 8% from the year-ago period.

YELL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $5.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +261.68% and +6.17%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Yellow Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Yellow Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Yellow Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.57, which means Yellow Corporation is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



