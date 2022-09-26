Yellow Corporation (YELL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Yellow Corporation (YELL) closed the most recent trading day at $4.91, moving +1.24% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.03% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the trucking company had lost 32.55% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 15.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Yellow Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, up 318.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.41 billion, up 8% from the year-ago period.

YELL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $5.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +261.68% and +6.17%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Yellow Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 30.19% higher. Yellow Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Yellow Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.81 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.9, which means Yellow Corporation is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



