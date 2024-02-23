Yellow Cake (YLLXF) Price Target Increased by 24.66% to 12.06

The average one-year price target for Yellow Cake (OTCPK:YLLXF) has been revised to 12.06 / share. This is an increase of 24.66% from the prior estimate of 9.67 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.16 to a high of 14.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.50% from the latest reported closing price of 9.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yellow Cake. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YLLXF is 0.80%, an increase of 23.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.93% to 30,963K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 10,909K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,445K shares, representing an increase of 13.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YLLXF by 3.60% over the last quarter.

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 9,340K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,912K shares, representing an increase of 15.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YLLXF by 9.80% over the last quarter.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 3,986K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,546K shares, representing a decrease of 14.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YLLXF by 8.21% over the last quarter.

KGIIX - KOPERNIK INTERNATIONAL FUND CLASS I SHARES holds 1,862K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,161K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,065K shares, representing an increase of 8.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YLLXF by 44.82% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.