Yellow Cake (LSE:YCA) Price Target Increased by 8.74% to 672.79

The average one-year price target for Yellow Cake (LSE:YCA) has been revised to 672.79 / share. This is an increase of 8.74% from the prior estimate of 618.73 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 616.10 to a high of 761.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.88% from the latest reported closing price of 552.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yellow Cake. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YCA is 0.62%, a decrease of 4.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.64% to 28,627K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 9,445K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,258K shares, representing an increase of 12.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YCA by 13.38% over the last quarter.

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 7,483K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,505K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YCA by 5.46% over the last quarter.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 4,546K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KGIIX - KOPERNIK INTERNATIONAL FUND CLASS I SHARES holds 1,862K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,254K shares, representing an increase of 32.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YCA by 87.78% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,065K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 931K shares, representing an increase of 12.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YCA by 29.78% over the last quarter.

