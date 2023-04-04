World Markets

Yellen urges IMF to press creditors to finalize debt restructurings

Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

April 04, 2023 — 04:48 pm EDT

Written by Andrea Shalal for Reuters ->

Adds details on Yellen's meeting with IMF managing director

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday called for quicker action to resolve several outstanding sovereign debt restructuring cases and urged the International Monetary Fund to press all bilateral creditors to finalize such deals.

The Treasury said Yellen raised the issue during meetings with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calviño, who heads the IMF's steering committee, ahead of next week's IMF and World Bank spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank.

"Secretary Yellen urged the IMF to deepen its efforts to support low- and middle-income countries facing debt distress, including by continuing to press all bilateral official creditors to finalize outstanding debt restructuring cases," the IMF said in a statement.

It added that Yellen discussed with Georgieva and Calviño priorities for the IMF and World Bank meetings, recent developments in the global economy and financial system, and the need to continue support for low-income and vulnerable countries.

Yellen's meetings also included discussions of the IMF's $15.6 billion loan program for Ukraine approved on Friday and the Biden administration's request for Congress to approve U.S. lending of up to $21 billion to the IMF’s Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust and the new Resilience and Sustainability Trust, the Treasury said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler and Marguerita Choy)

((andrea.shalal@tr.com; +1 202-815-7432;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.